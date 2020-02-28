Zacks: Analysts Set $4.00 Price Target for China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAAS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 48,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.