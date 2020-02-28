Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 890,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,240. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

