Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.00 Target Price for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BlueLinx an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. 187,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.59. BlueLinx has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in BlueLinx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 120,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $151,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BlueLinx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

