Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 70,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $731.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

