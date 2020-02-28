Zcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.20 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.39 or 0.00060883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom, Sistemkoin and TDAX. Zcoin has a total market cap of $51.54 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,562,968 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, Koinex, CoinExchange, Binance, BX Thailand, Indodax, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, TDAX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

