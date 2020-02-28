Zinc of Ireland (ASX:ZMI) Trading Down 10.4%

Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMI)’s share price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 368,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

In other Zinc of Ireland news, insider Adrian Goldstone 500,000 shares of Zinc of Ireland stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th.

Zinc of Ireland NL operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Ireland. It explores for zinc, gold, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Kildare project located west of Dublin. The company was formerly known as Global Metals Exploration NL and changed its name to Zinc of Ireland NL in July 2016.

