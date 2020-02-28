Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Shares of ZOM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,418,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.41. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

