$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.27. 584,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,942. The company has a market cap of $299.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.