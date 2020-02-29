$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.27. 584,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,942. The company has a market cap of $299.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

