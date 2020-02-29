$0.10 EPS Expected for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACM Research.
Several research firms recently commented on ACMR. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.
ACMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 570,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,009. The company has a market capitalization of $570.73 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of -0.64. ACM Research has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $51.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About ACM Research
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.
