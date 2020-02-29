$0.10 EPS Expected for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACM Research.

Several research firms recently commented on ACMR. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACM Research by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACM Research by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 570,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,009. The company has a market capitalization of $570.73 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of -0.64. ACM Research has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $51.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

