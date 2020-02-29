$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. First Financial reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million.

THFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

THFF stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,166. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

