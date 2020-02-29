01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Trading Up 141.7%

01 Communique Laboratory Inc (OTCMKTS:OCQLF)’s share price was up 141.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 3,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About 01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF)

01 Communique Laboratory Inc develops and markets communications software primarily in the United States, Japan, and Canada. The company markets its solutions under the I'm InTouch, I'm OnCall, and I'm InTouch Meeting product lines. Its I'm InTouch is a remote desktop connection software that allows users to access their computer through any device on the Internet.

