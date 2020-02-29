$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $991.70 million to $1.07 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Antero Resources by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 15,251,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,183,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $392.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.