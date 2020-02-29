$126.18 Million in Sales Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post sales of $126.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.26 million and the highest is $135.45 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $112.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $553.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.10 million to $555.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $605.69 million, with estimates ranging from $601.48 million to $613.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

AlarmCom stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,782. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 155,135 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,796 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

