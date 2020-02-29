$3.73 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce $3.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.23 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASMB shares. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 90,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 308,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

