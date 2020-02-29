$3.73 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce $3.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.23 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASMB shares. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 90,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 308,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.