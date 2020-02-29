34,000 Shares in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Bought by Value Partner Investments Inc.

Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Howard Hughes comprises 0.5% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Value Partner Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,746,476 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 381,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

