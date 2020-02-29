$401.07 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to report $401.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.94 million. Ares Management posted sales of $304.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,694. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

