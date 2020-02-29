46,713 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,311,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,912,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,498,000.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.64. 7,435,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.33. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

