4,721 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $14.73 on Friday, hitting $369.87. 3,363,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

