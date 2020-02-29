$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $49.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.22 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $48.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $203.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.46 million to $205.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $215.81 million, with estimates ranging from $213.70 million to $219.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 106,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.47. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

