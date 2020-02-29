$5.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to post sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.51 billion and the highest is $5.59 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $22.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,604,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 765.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 77,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

