632,873 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Value Partner Investments Inc.

Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 632,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,039,000. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 6.2% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Value Partner Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Bank of Montreal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $65,183,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,857,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,057,000 after acquiring an additional 562,064 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after acquiring an additional 391,594 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $20,917,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $17,712,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,824. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

