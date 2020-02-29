67,450 Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,450 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,359.

NG stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $7.97. 5,116,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,098. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

