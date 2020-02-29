Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 319.23%.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. 466,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

