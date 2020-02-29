Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Issues Earnings Results

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.
ACUR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
