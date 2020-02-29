Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Shares Up 1.8%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70, 1,350 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

