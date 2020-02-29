Adzcoin (ADZ) Hits Market Cap of $69,051.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Adzcoin has a total market cap of $69,051.00 and $24.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

