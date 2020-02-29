Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. 2,731,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,885. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

