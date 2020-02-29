Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,039.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. 213,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $251.29 million, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

