Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post sales of $108.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $109.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $464.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.70 million to $468.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $535.05 million, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

AOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 213,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $251.29 million, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

