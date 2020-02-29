Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Rathbone Brothers plc’s 5th Largest Position

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $24.30 on Friday, reaching $1,339.25. 4,008,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $920.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,465.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.87. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

