Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Trading Down 5.8%

Aly Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ALYE)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, 703 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALYE)

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling.

