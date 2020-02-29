American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.12

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.12 and last traded at C$6.48, with a volume of 463081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.31 to C$6.65 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.78.

In related news, Director William Michael Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,917.56.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

