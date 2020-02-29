American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report $6.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $27.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.40 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.55 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMRB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $85.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

