AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $28,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 291,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after buying an additional 63,525 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,012,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,117,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 212,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

