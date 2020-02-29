AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 2.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.41% of AmerisourceBergen worth $71,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.32. 3,812,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

