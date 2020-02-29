Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68,849 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $61,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $199.73. 5,315,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,751. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

