Analysts Anticipate Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 145.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter worth $253,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 188.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNE traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 92,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.42.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genie Energy (GNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.