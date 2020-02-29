Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.33. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MESA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 808,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 329,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 504,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 335,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 1,099.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 254,284 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 329,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,749. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $190.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

