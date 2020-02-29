Analysts Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 310,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 2,838.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAL traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.47. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.