Analysts Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.67 Million

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post sales of $362.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.42 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $303.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Aegis lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 2.05. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,950 shares of company stock valued at $335,031 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

