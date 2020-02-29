Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,808. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $841.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.04.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,923,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,396,422.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $931,446.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,486,900.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,929 shares of company stock valued at $25,327,304. 67.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.