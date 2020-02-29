ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.94 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.71 EPS.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $242.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,977. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.47 and a 200 day moving average of $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.27.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

