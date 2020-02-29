Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,828 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 56,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,250,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.