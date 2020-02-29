Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,003,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after acquiring an additional 222,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,929,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,580. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

