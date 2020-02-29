APR Coin Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $57,681.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,474,526 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

