Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,694. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 76.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $92,004,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,037,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $10,345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 267,823 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

