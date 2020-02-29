Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.10). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASMB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,696. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

