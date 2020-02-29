Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.10). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASMB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,696. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.