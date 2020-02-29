Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 406088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 2,871,487 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $621.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

