Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Boosted by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $148.15 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

