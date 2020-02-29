Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

AVNS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. 510,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $438,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 196.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

