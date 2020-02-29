Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
AVNS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. 510,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.52.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $438,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 196.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.